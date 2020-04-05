Prepare for post-MCO, help small business

Until the corona virus Covid-19 pandemic is really eradicated or treatment/vaccine becomes available, social distancing must remain. If not, cases will spike up once again, and our sufferings will continue.

So even after the movement control order (MCO) is lifted, life will not be back to normal, at least not for the next 6 months or even 12 months.

I fully support Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s view that we may have to endure the ban of mass gatherings for the rest of this year even after the MCO would be lifted.

I urge both Federal and State governments to start preparing the public and businesses for the new rules post-MCO.

Besides the ban on mass gatherings which will put convention centres and some hotels in deep financial trouble, the authorities need to assist small business, including pasar pagi, pasar tani and pasar malam traders, as well as other related businesses.

I hope both Federal and State governments would inform affected businesses as soon as possible to prepare them for the adjustment, and the state’s role and assistance for them.

Rajiv Rishyakaran SA FOR BUKIT GASING

Media statement by Rajiv Rishyakaran in Petaling Jaya on Sunday, 5th April 2020