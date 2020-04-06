Transport Minister Dr Wee Ka Siong’s “Demand of vegetables dropped” remark is out of touch with public

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong’s recent remark and opinion about the sluggish sales of Cameron Highlands’ vegetables during MCO period totally took me aback.

Such a remark proved that even after 19 days of MCO, our cabinet is still largely clueless about the various obstacles and difficulties faced by the rakyat.

On May 4 at 9pm, in Sin Chew’s Facebook Live interview, Wee said that the reason of sluggish sales of Cameron Highlands’ vegetables during MCO is low market demand.

Wee’s remark that was not in line with the law of supply and demand reflected that he was not aware of the actual market situation for the past 10 days.

Firstly, Wee must understand that vegetable is among the cheapest and most basic food. Vegetable’s nutritional value is irreplaceable by other types of food, making it a daily necessity and not an optional luxury.

Secondly, as many citizens are not allowed to dine out during MCO, they have no choice but to eat at home. Considering the fact that Malaysia’s population is still 30 million, Wee’s claim that the demand of vegetables dropped just because Pasar Tani and night markets were closed was completely erroneous.

The problem we are facing now is that the distribution and logistics chains of vegetables are in disarray due to various measures implemented during MCO, making it difficult for ordinary citizens to purchase vegetables as usual.

The fact that many citizens could not purchase vegetables or are unable to afford vegetables is due to the change of supply model and certainly not low demand.

I would like to propose two points for Transport Minister’s consideration.

First, since MCO was implemented, my colleagues and I have been receiving requests from nursing homes, orphanages, food banks as well as many charitable organisations and NGOs whereby they are facing food shortage, particularly concerning food that cannot be stored for long such as vegetables, fruits and fish. Some charitable organisations even arranged transport to carry vegetables from Cameron Highlands.

Second, I have been asked many times as to why vegetables being sold in the market are of high prices, decreased varieties and low freshness. According to the “new law of supply and demand” introduced by Transport Minister, if the demand of vegetables decreases, prices should also drop.

If that is the case, why do the prices of vegetables stay high? And why is it getting more difficult for some of us to purchase vegetables?

I recommend Wee to pay a visit to markets in order to do his homework on supply and prices of vegetables.

It is inconceivable that our minister could baselessly claim that “the people’s demand of vegetables has dropped” even 19 days of MCO has passed.

How could such an out-of-touch and extremely disturbing remark convince us to trust the government in preparing us for the ensuing challenges and crises?

Chiong Yoke Kong DAPSY DEPUTY CHAIRMAN & SA FOR TANAH RATA

Media statement by Chiong Yoke Kong in Cameron Highlands on Monday, 6th April 2020