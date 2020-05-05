Automation must not come at the cost of workers

The statement made by International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali that employers should rely less on the labour force when reopening their businesses is inconsiderate considering what employees are going through at the moment.

Yes automation is inevitable; but should it come at the expense of our employees and at a time when unemployment is growing at an alarming rate?

The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has recently estimated that unemployment could reach up to two million this year, or a staggering unemployment rate of 13%.

Every day we see news reports of businesses shutting down as they are unable to cope as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) aftermath.

Is this a time for Azmin to say that we need to rely less on the labour force? Why did he not also list what the unemployed should do to find jobs rather than just talk about automation?

A country must not only prepare for artificial intelligence (AI) and automation of businesses but they should also train the workforce for jobs that are partially or can’t be automated.

I want to ask Azmin what is the Government’s long term plan for the labour force to take up new and future jobs?

This workforce needs to be skilled, re-skilled, up-skilled and cross-skilled to prepare for widespread automation. Has Azmin thought about this?

Azmin also talks about the digital platform being crucial but he does not give us information on how the government plans to regulate the Gig Economy and protect workers that are part of it.

Why has Azmin then not spoken about the social safety net for workers in the Gig Economy?

Seeing that he is a Senior Minister that is worried about businesses not automating, perhaps I can ask him what his advice is for those who have recently lost their jobs?

What are the government’s plans for those that will be losing their jobs due to automation?

As a Senior Minister, I think it is incumbent on Azmin to answer these questions. The people deserve answers.

M Kula Segaran DAP National Vice Chairman & MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Tuesday, 5th May 2020