Letter of demand from the lawyer of Dr Sim Kui Hian, demanding an apology over my criticism on the discrimination by the GPS Government against the Opposition ADUNs in terms of the food aid allocation

On 2-5-2020 last Saturday afternoon, I have received a letter of demand from the lawyer of Dr Sim Kui Hian, demanding an apology over my criticism on the discrimination by the GPS Government against the Opposition ADUNs in terms of the food aid allocation. He has also demanded for payment of a certain sum in addition to the apology.

The said letter of demand though dated 30-4-2020, was personally served on me on 2-5-2020 at my house and the demand made therein was for the apology and payment of damages within 7 days from the date of the letter, ie. on or before 7-5-2020.

To start with, the letter was served during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the deadline given which is 7-5-2020 is also well within the MCO period.

I do not know whether Dr Sim and his lawyer has the necessary permit from the MITI to operate as such. But, even if so, surely from a CCTV footage of my house on the two process servers, they have failed to complied with the SOP set up in the MCO regulation when coming to my house.

In my case, my lawyer and I will comply with the MCO regulations. As the legal firm is not in operation during this MCO period, I have no choice but to resort to a public statement to refute the claims by Dr Sim.

The following is my reply to his lawyer’s letter of demand:

The translation done to my statement is not accurate. My criticism on the State Government policy discriminating and denying the Opposition ADUNs for Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang and Kota Sentosa the allocation for food aids for their constituents and yet to allow Dr Sim and his service centre to decide on how to use the RM200,000 allocation each for DUN Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang and Kota Sentosa is a criticism on the policy of the State Government. The words published by me are not defamatory of Dr Sim but are fair comments on the policies of GPS State Government against the Opposition ADUNs and their constituents during this time of covid-19 pandemic and economic hardship. He is part of the Government which made such policies. I always believe that politicians must accept criticisms, especially those in the Government when criticism is on the government policies, be it implemented by him or otherwise. As a politician in power, one must always adhere to the fundamental of transparency, fairness and good governance. Since Dr Sim is minded to pursue legal action on those comments of mine, I will, after the MCO, instruct my lawyer to also counter-claim and claim against him on several of his defamatory statements against me.

It is regrettable that instead of being transparent on the food aid allocation for Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang and Kota Sentosa (a total sum of RM800,000), Dr Sim, as a State Minister and also playing one of the leading roles in the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, refused to be held accountable for and to be transparent on the management of the said allocations.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Sarawak Chairman

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Tuesday, 5th May 2020