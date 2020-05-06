Wesak Day Message by Penang Chief Minsiter

I wish all Buddhists in Malaysia, Happy Wesak Day!

May 7 is the annual Wesak Day celebration. May this sacred holiday be a celebration of peace and harmony.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Malaysian Buddhist Association and the Penang Wesak Celebrations Committee have decided to cancel the annual Wesak Day Procession.

In order to stop the spread of the pandemic, all religious activities and celebrations are also cancelled under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Currently, the way of living of most global citizens has undergone significant changes as a result of the pandemic. This is something which has not been experienced before by the current generation. Therefore, it is understandable that many are facing much hardship in coping under these new circumstances

The Covid-19 pandemic not only poses the greatest challenge to global healthcare, but it is also socioeconomically affecting communities around the world.

Fortunately, the performance of our country in various aspects, despite the pandemic, is still quite encouraging. This is due to the efforts of our various internal sectors especially our medical frontliners.

Certainly, the high degree of cooperation provided by the people across the country during the MCO is also commendable.

During this difficult time when everyone’s movement and economic activities are restricted, Buddhist organisations and Buddhists in Malaysia still persevered with the mindset of giving back to the community by raising resources for the needy. Such efforts have reduced much pressure for the government’s anti-pandemic work. This spirit is truly praiseworthy.

As such, to mark Wesak Day and on behalf of the Penang state government, I would like to express my most heartfelt appreciation to the Buddhist organisations and Buddhists in the country. I hope this kind action of compassion for humanity will be emulated by others.

The spirit of Wesak Day is to promote good for others. In our fight against this pandemic, I hope the people of Penang will stand together as one in building an understanding and harmonious society.

To promote this spirit, whether you are a Buddhist or a non-Buddhist, on this sacred day, let us all in our own way, pray for peace in our society, in our country and in our world.

The Penang state government remains committed to ensure the safety and health of all Penangites. At the same time, we will spare no effort in preparing and rebuilding the state, in the shortest time possible for our continued economic growth.

Let us all work together for a better future and win in this fight against Covid-19.

Once again, I wish all Buddhists in the country, Happy Wesak Day! May there be world peace, social prosperity, a world free from disaster and happiness for everyone!

Chow Kon Yeow Penang Chief Minister

Wesak Day Message by Chow Kon Yeow in KOMTAR, George Town on Wednesday, 6th May 2020