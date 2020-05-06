Poor communications by the State Government leave the business community and general public in confusion

Apparently the State Government has already gazetted the Order on the 4th Of May 2020 which allows Local Businesses in the State to notify the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee on writing if they wish to open their business from 4th May to 12th May 2020.
So technically they are following the Federal CMCO ruling except an additional step of “notifying” SDMC.
There are few issues need to be clarified:
So does it mean businesses can just notify when they intend to start business(exp. tomorrow) OR do they need wait for approval from SDMC?
At end of the day, this for me is poor communications and it again leaves the business community and general public in confusion.
Why wasn’t this announced earlier and communicated better so the industries and business can prepare better in order to make sure there is better adaptation for compliance and safety purposes.
As mentioned many times, people just want clarity, certainty and a proper detailed “exit plan” to adapt to this “new normal”.