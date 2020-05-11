Why has Tok Mat descended to the level of paid UMNO cybertroopers?

I am surprised that the UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has descended to the level of paid UMNO cybertroopers, asking why I had not stepped down from politics.

I had said at the Sandakan by-election in May last year that I was prepared to have a wager with Mohamad that Mahathir will keep his word to pass on the Prime Minister’s post to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and will not dissolve Parliament to call for fresh elections instead, but Mohamad had not dared to accept the wager although I gave him two days to do so.

No one will be surprised if the paid UMNO cybertroopers work overtime to distort the issue but it is most surprising that Mohamad is in the very forefront of this campaign when he himself was partly responsible for the series of “Sheraton Hotel” events which made the subject completely academic – toppling not only the Mahathir premiership and Pakatan Harapan government, but allowing a second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia resulting in 6,656 cases and 108 deaths.

Will Mohamad accept responsibility for this second wave of Covid-19 outbreak which caused the imposition of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18 and which has now been extended till June 9?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 11th May 2020