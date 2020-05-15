Is democracy held hostage for PN to stay in power?

We have been seeing the shrinking of the democratic space in the country over the last few weeks.

A journalist has been called for questioning over her story about mass raids targeting migrants, an actor was nabbed for allegedly insulting the Johor crown prince, there were double standards against those who violated the MCO (Movement Control Order) and former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s stepson has been granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal over money laundering charges.

If all this is not enough, we now have a one-day Parliament, limited to a royal address.

But the question is whether the King’s speech minus a debate amounts to a Parliament sitting?

If it does not, then isn’t this in violation of Article 55(1) of the Federal Constitution, which says the King shall not allow for a elapse of six months from the last sitting?

Isn’t the government showing total disregard for the Federal Constitution and Parliamentary standing orders just to remain in power?

At the end of the day, it’s just that isn’t it: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin doesn’t have the numbers and is therefore afraid of the motion of no confidence brought about by former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad?

This is atrocious. When the executive fears Parliament, the will of the people is held hostage. And it signifies the death of democracy.

Muhyiddin however says his decision is due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is absolute rubbish.

The European Parliament is functioning remotely and has even put in place a procedure to allow for electronic voting.

Romania and France have switched to online plenary sessions.

Germany, Lithuania and Norway have introduced video conferencing in place of in-person committee meetings.

Even our neighbour, Indonesia, uses an online platform to conduct its Parliament sitting.

So, what’s really stopping us from doing the same if not for the lack of a political will by the government?

At the start of the pandemic, Muhyiddin made a carefully crafted speech, pledging to take care of all Malaysians including those who are unhappy with the new government.

To him I would like to ask this question: why are you suspending Parliament especially at a time when we are dealing with a pandemic? Don’t you think, as legislators, my colleagues and I are duty-bound to help?

Or does your political survival override this public health and economy emergency?

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Friday, 15th May 2020