The appointment of Melaka’s new Yang di-Pertua Negeri

There have been various rumours lately on the issue of the appointment of Melaka’s new Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

The media has named several probable candidates for the position. Among the candidates are Ali Rustam, the former Chief Minister of Melaka, and Zahid Mat Arip, the former political secretary of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Those rumours have caused uneasiness among the people of Melaka with regards to the suitability of those candidates.

For the record, Ali Rustam and three of his agents were found guilty in 2009 by the disciplinary board of his own party, UMNO, for money poitics.

Zahid Mat Arip has recently been linked to the corruption case of FELDA’s former chairperson, Isa Samad. The case is currently being heard in court.

This issue also raises a larger question on the process and criteria of appointing the Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

Section 19A(1) in the Eighth Schedule of the Federal Constitute provides that the Yang di-Pertua Negeri shall be appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after consultation with the Chief Minister.

Hence, the Melaka Chief Minister, Sulaiman Md Ali, plays an important role to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on this matter.

The Chief Minister has stated on 18 may 2020 that he does not know anything about the appointment of the new Yang di-Pertua negeri. Such denial is irresponsible and unacceptable.

The principles of democracy require the Chief Minister to exercise transparency and good governance on the matter of appointing the new Yang di-Pertua Negeri. The individual nominated for appointment must be of high integrity, independent, and enjoys public confidence.

For example. The new Yang di-Pertua Negeri could be appointed among retired civil servants or local NGO leaders. The candidates should be nominated based on their capability and track record.

At the same time, individuals with tainted a track record or close political affiliations should not be nominated.

The government could take it further to democratise the process by carrying out a public vote. The results of the vote could be used as an indicator of public confidence towards the individual before the Chief Minister decides to nominate him or her.

The Yang di-Pertua Negeri plays an important role in the state’s governance. This includes influence over matters such as pardoning and the dissolution of the state assembly. The Yang di-Pertua Negeri is also the source and symbol of the state’s sovereignty.

I urge the Chief Minister and leaders in Melaka to be more prudent on this issue. The appointment of the new Yang di-Pertua Negeri will reflect the policy and attitude of PN as the government of the day.

Khoo Poay Tiong MP FOR KOTA MELAKA

Media statement by Khoo Poay Tiong in Malacca on Tuesday, 26th May 2020