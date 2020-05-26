Najib has got the wrong constituency

It is puzzling that Najib Abdul Razak has questioned several initiatives under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) while I was the Human Resources Minister.

Najib has insinuated that since I was an MP for Ipoh Barat the project was suggested to be built in my constituency.

I would like to set the record straight.

The rehabilitation centre was proposed for the betterment Sosco contributors in the long term just like the one in Melaka which has been proven as a vital facility for folks from the south. Socso contributors in the north will patronise the centre in Ipoh while those in the south can opt for the one in Melaka.

The Perak Rehabilitation Center Project by Socso is well studied. The centre’s objectives are a noble one which is to rehabilitate who suffer from accidents and diseases which is a legal mandate of Sosco.

Apart from that, Perak being an industrial state, also records the highest number of accidents in the country and therefore it is important that the center be place in a strategic location.

This centre will also host a range of state-of-the-art technologies like the neuro-robotic technology for spinal cord injury patients, for who at one time, walking again was not a possibility.

This centre will also be equipped with proton beam therapy technology for cancer patients to be given a second chance. Cancer is one of the causes of invalidity amongst our workers.

With this centre, it will also definitely reduce the burden of the Socso Rehabilitation Center in Melaka which is now serving the demands for rehabilitation amongst injured workers. The reason of this high demand is due to its positive results of that rehabilitation programme.

This centre would also encourage health tourism that would help in increasing the revenue for Socso and in long run provide better social security benefits for workers. One must keep in mind that Socso rates paid by employee and employers have not change over decades.

Secondly the place suggested is not my Ipoh Barat constituency, but in Meru, which coms under the Tambun Parliamentary constituency. The reason and logic for choosing Ipoh is clearly stated above.

As for the Socso service centre my intention was to ensure that people have access to government services in where they live. This idea is not just for Ipoh but for all that reside nationwide so that people and government link institutions work closely to resolve issues.

In my tenure as Human Resources Minister, I created a work culture of reaching out to people in need rather than waiting for them come to offices. Not every worker has access to the internet, or some would like to clarify matters in person, especially those from the B40.

The fact is, there is a difference between coming out with project just after a month being appointed as a Chairman of a Government link company where resources could be better used to protect jobs and business and a social project.

Being political in comparing issues that looks similar is a normal political gimmick, but one has to look at social impacts of a particular project and how it will actually help the people in the long run.

There could be rightful arguments on using different means to an end, but to make a comparison without analysing reasons, details, context and circumstances of a project reveals infantile thinking.

The Hospital and Rehabilitation centre and Socso service centre that was initiated during my tenure as a Human Resources Minister has greater social returns in the long term and has nothing to do with vested interest or my Position or being an MP in a certain constituency.

M Kula Segaran DAP National Vice Chairman & MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 26th May 2020