Call upon AG Tan Sri Idrus Harun and MACC chief Datuk Seri Azam Baki to start the ball rolling immediately by commencing a public and transparent investigation into a leaked audio recording, purportedly from the Bersatu supreme council meeting

A leaked audio recording, purportedly from the Bersatu supreme council meeting on Feb 23 which is now making its rounds on social media, in which, the voice of a man resembling that of party president Muhyiddin Yassin is heard saying that Umno MPs can be enticed to join Bersatu if they are offered ministerships or GLC posts, must be thoroughly investigated.

There can be no doubt that the offering and receiving of positions such as ministerships and GLC posts is a form of gratification amounting to corruption within the ambit of the MACC Act, 2009.

If the said recording is proven to be authentic, it may result in those who offered and those who received such gratification being charged in court for indulging in corrupt practices, which in turn, will put the current Perikatan Nasional government in a most precarious position.

Furthermore, the offering of positions, be it ministerial or GLC positions to MPs in PN, seems to be occurring since PN took over government which is consistent with what was said in the said recording.

This lends credence to the possibility of the said recording being authentic.

The people have a right to know if the said recording is authentic and if so, whether MPs in PN were enticed into joining PN, which led to the fall of the democratically elected Pakatan Harapan government.

In such circumstances, the MACC and the Attorney General must act immediately without fear or favour by launching an investigation into whether the said recording is authentic.

I call upon AG Tan Sri Idrus Harun and MACC chief Datuk Seri Azam Baki to start the ball rolling immediately by commencing a public and transparent investigation into the matter forthwith.

Anything less would be a severe dereliction of duty on their part.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 31st May 2020