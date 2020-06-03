Malaysia must learn the lessons of the best practices in the world in the invisible war against Covid-19 and not be the only country which cannot unite the energies of the people to face the Covid-19 pandemic because of inability to legitimise a backdoor government

After more than five weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic, the coronavirus outbreak shows no signs of abating.

In the past week, a new global record in the Covid-19 pandemic was set as in each of the past seven days registered over 100,000 cases of Covid-19 confirmed cases, viz

May 27 – 106,475 cases

May 28 – 116,304 cases

May 29 – 125,473 cases

May 30 – 124,102 cases

May 31 – 108,767 cases

June 1 – 103,946 cases

June 2 – 109,901 cases

Total – 794,968 cases

At this rate of exponential increase, the global total for Covid-19 confirmed cases will reach one million cases in nine days, when the first million Covid-19 confirmed cases had taken 13 weeks to be reached!

The global total of Covid-19 confirmed cases would exceed the 6.5 million mark today.

Are we going to see the global total of Covid-19 confirmed cases surpassing the 10 million mark by early next month?

Apart from the United States, which is still registering high daily increases in the low twenty-thousands – although its peak was a daily increase of 38,958 cases on April 24 – the increase in the daily cases in the former European epicentres of Italy, Spain and France have come down from the high of 7,000 – 8,000 cases a day in late-March to early-April to three-digit increases, except for the United Kingdom which is registering daily increases in low four-digit figures.

The exponential increase of Covid-19 infections have come primarily from new countries, for instance, Brazil, which is now the world’s No. 2 with 556,668 cases; Russia, the world’s No. 3 with 423,741 cases; India, world’s No. 7 with 207,183 cases; Peru, world’s No. 10 with 170,039 cases; Turkey, world’s No. 11 with 165,555 cases; Iran, world’s No. 12 with 157,562 cases; Chile, world’s No. 13 with 108,686 cases; Mexico, world’s No. 14 with 93,435 cases; and Canada, world’s No. 15 with 92,410 cases.

All these eight countries were not in the Top 15 in terms of incidence of Covid-19 cases when Malaysia imposed the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

Now, there is a world-wide concern about a second wave of Covid-19 outbreak or for Malaysia, we should be talking about the third wave of the outbreak.

Malaysia must learn the lessons of the best practices in the world in the invisible war against Covid-19 and not be the only country in the world where we cannot unite the energies of the people to fight the Covid-19 pandemic because of inability to legitimise a backdoor government

The fact that there had been no death in Malaysia as a result of the Covd-19 outbreak for the last 12 days is most commendable and an excellent reflection of the professionalism of the frontliners and the co-operation of the people in the war to contain the coronavirus.

But we have now an equally big challenge – not only to continue to win the public health war, but also to successfully bring about an economic recovery, re-opening of educational institutions and the restoration of national life which had been seriously paralysed by the pandemic.

This is why the nation is waiting for the government to unveil its exit plan strategy and blueprint, which the government should have the confidence to present to Parliament for debate and approval.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 3rd June 2020