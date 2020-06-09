The police report lodged by Penang PAS this morning against former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and former Attorney General Tommy Thomas is clearly baseless

The police report lodged by Penang PAS this morning against former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and former Attorney General Tommy Thomas is clearly baseless.

In this regard, it is clear that the former AG acted professionally and without undue influence from any quarter as can be seen from his letter dated 14.6.2019, in which, he offered his reasons behind his decision to lift all freezing orders on the bank accounts of a business tycoon.

It must be noted that the basis for the former AG’s said decision, according to his said letter, was an agreement that was reached between the said tycoon and the MACC on 26.10.2018, in which (as explained by the former AG in his said letter), the said tycoon agreed to return a sum of RM330,384.00 to the MACC being the sum equivalent to purported illicit proceeds received from former Prime Minister Najib Razak in relation to the SRC scandal.

The former AG went on to state in his said letter that the said agreement between the said tycoon and the MACC must be respected.

In other words, according to the former AG, he acted on the said agreement that was reached between the said tycoon and MACC, and no one else, which he was perfectly entitled to do.

In the circumstances, the allegation by Penang PAS that the former Finance Minister had a direct or indirect interest in using his office, position and influence to cause the former AG to order MACC to unfreeze the said bank accounts simply does not arise.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 9th June 2020