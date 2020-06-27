DAP Sabah supports the proposal for Shafie Apdal to be Prime Minister of Malaysia, fellow East Malaysian MPs urged to support

DAP Sabah, together with all our Members of Parliament and State Assemblypersons, wholeheartedly welcome Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s suggestion on Shafie Apdal, President of Parti Warisan Sabah and Member of Parliament for Semporna, to be the next Prime Minister of Malaysia.

This is after Pakatan Harapan Plus still unable to resolve the deadlock on the PM candidate.

It is the first time ever in history of Malaysia since 1963 that an East Malaysian from Sabah or Sarawak has been touted as a potential Prime Minister candidate for the federal government.

57 years has passed and never has anyone from East Malaysia been seriously considered for the position of Prime Minister. We believe that it is about time someone from East Malaysia leads the country.

As 1963 Malaysia Agreement stated, Sabah, Sarawak and Malaya are three equal partners in the federation of Malaysia with no region being more important or superior than the other.

East Malaysia is capable of producing capable and competent leaders that can lead the country and should be given a chance. There is no better time than now when leaders from Peninsula Malaysia cannot decide a better leader amongst themselves.

With a true-blue East Malaysian as Prime Minister of the federation of Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak would no longer have to worry about the implementation of the Malaysian Agreement 1963 or worry about being marginalised in development budgets anymore.

We foresee that with Shafie at helm, there will be a speedy resolution to the oil royalty issues and petroleum cash payments, oil minerals and oil fields, reviewing of the Territorial Sea Act 2012 [Act 750], and state rights over the continental shelf, all of which previous and current Prime Ministers from Peninsula Malaysia were not able to agree to.

We hereby urge all East Malaysian Members of Parliaments, to rally support behind Shafie to make history of Malaysia — by having the first Prime Minister Malaysia from the east.

In particular, we call upon Sabah’s PBS, STAR, PBRS, and Sarawak’s GPS, to give their vote of confidence towards Shafie as PM. This will enable Sabah and Sarawak can benefit from more development and be able to improve the living standards of the people here.

We believe that there is no better way to ensure that the state rights of Sabah and Sarawak are rightfully returned and upheld other than by having an East Malaysian Prime Minister.

Together with Shafie Apdal as Prime Minister, we could kill two birds in one stone — having East Malaysia led federation policy, and at the same time reinstating Sabah and Sarawak state rights.

DAP Sabah urges Central Executive Committee (CEC) to give a serious thought and consideration on the proposal.

This statement is jointly issued and signed on 27th June 2020 by:

Frankie Poon Ming Fung

Sabah State Assemblyperson for N. 46 Tanjong Papat

DAP Sabah Acting Chairman

Chan Foong Hin

Member of Parliament for P. 172 Kota Kinabalu

DAP Sabah Secretary

Noorita Sual

Member of Parliament for P. 181 Tenom

DAP Sabah Vice Chairperson

Jimmy Wong Sze Phin

Sabah State Assemblyperson for N. 57 Sri Tanjong

DAP Sabah Advisor

Phoong Jin Zhe

Sabah State Assemblyperson for N. 16 Luyang

DAPSY Sabah Chief

Jannie Lasimbang

Sabah State Assemblyperson for N. 19 Kapayan

DAP Sabah Wanita Chief

Adrian Banie Lasimbang

Senator, Dewan Negara

DAP Sabah Political Education Director

Vivian Wong Shir Yee

Member of Parliament for P. 186 Sandakan

Tan Lee Fatt

Sabah State Assemblyperson for N. 14 Likas

DAP Sabah Assistant Secretary

Calvin Chong Ket Kiun

Sabah State Assemblyperson for N. 45 Elopura

Ronnie Loh Ee Eng

Sabah Nominated State Assemblyperson

DAP Sabah Treasurer

DAP Sabah

Media statement by DAP Sabah in Kota Kinabalu on Saturday, 27th June 2020