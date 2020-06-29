Any combination of parties to restore the people’s mandate must include the five original Pakatan Harapan Plus parties that were voted in by the people on the 9th May 2018

Parti Amanah Negara and the DAP are of the opinion that any combination of parties to restore the people’s mandate must include the five original Pakatan Harapan Plus parties that were voted in by the people on the 9th May 2018. These parties are Amanah, DAP, Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Warisan and Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad’s faction of Bersatu.

There should be no deal or attempt to form any deal with Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, the chief conspirator of the Sheraton coup. Any formula that includes Hamzah but excludes Warisan and Dr. Mahathir’s faction is not acceptable and not based on principles.

It is very important for the Pakatan Harapan Plus parties to come to a common understanding on who are the real opponents. Amanah and DAP maintain that Warisan and Dr. Mahathir’s faction of Bersatu are not our enemies. Instead they are our allies in the fight against the kleptocratic Perikatan Nasional alliance.

On the other hand, we are of the view that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Hamzah Zainuddin are the hostile forces that brought about the Sheraton coup in order to free UMNO leaders from corruption charges and to extend the shelf life of past kleptocratic rule, which was vehemently objected by Malaysians in the 14th General Election. Therefore, there can be no arrangement to form government with this group of leaders.

In essence, we would like our allies to know who are actually friends and who are foes. The inability to distinguish friends and foes would lead us into unmitigated disasters.

DS Salahudin Ayub Deputy President of Parti Amanah Negara

M Kula Segaran DAP National Vice Chairman

Joint media statement by DS Salahudin Ayub and M Kula Segaran in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 29th June 2020