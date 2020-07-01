Remind the Sarawak GPS Government “Do not wear a hat that is much too big for one’s head”

The answer given by Tan Sri Datuk Amar (Dr) Abdul Aziz Haji Husain Chairman of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC Sarawak) two days ago admitting that the hydrogen-fuel buses have been grounded to undergo full maintenance work has in fact speaks volume that the Hydrogen technology is still not viable, unstable and immature.

SEDC Sarawak also admitted that Sarawak does not have any local experts who specialized in hydrogen technology but has to rely solely on foreign technicians to carry out the necessary hydrogen related maintenance issues. For our case here, SEDC Sarawak has to “beg” the technician to fly all the way from China to fix the problem.

It is so sad to see that the Sarawak GPS State Government is willing to spend millions and millions of Ringgit Malaysia to embark on the Hydrogen-fuel bus projects, the construction of fuelling stations and production plants which many countries refuse to invest and adopt. It is a system that has yet to be proven successful.

Suffice to say, despite millions of ringgit spent, the ordinary people do not get to enjoy any benefits out from it and that the core issue relating public transport system in the major cities of Sarawak remains unsolved.

The hydrogen-fuel bus started its trial run sometime in August, 2019 but subsequently in less than two months, the service was suspended due to temporary halt at the hydrogen production plant and refuelling station. During January, 2020, the hydrogen bus went on the road again but shortly after that the service stopped due to technical issues.

I would like to seek answer from Sarawak GPS Government, given the unreliability and instability of the hydrogen-fuel bus and on top of that it is difficult to maintain, how can the public have full confidence in this prestigious hydrogen fuel bus service project which SEDC Sarawak and Sarawak Metro Sdn. Bhd. embarked on? With its high frequency in encountering various technical issues, how can the long overdue Public Transport system problem in Sarawak be solved? Is Sarawak GPS Government only interested in getting the feel of being prestige and not wanting to solve the public transport system in the state via practical solutions?

I wish to remind the Sarawak GPS Government “Do not wear a hat that is much too big for one’s head”, and thus, it is high time to just go back to the basic, do simple project like getting the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in place and improve on the normal bus service routes. This is not a time for Sarawak GPS Government to show off by doing projects which are out of own means and capabilities. It is prudent for the government to spend wisely and be fully responsible in ensuring all the projects undertaken are able to bring betterment to the people and not just to enrich or benefit a few which stay in the corridor of power.

Violet Yong Wui Wui SA for Pending

Media statement by Violet Yong Wui Wui in Kuching on Wednesday, 1st July 2020