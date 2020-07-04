Call on the Perikatan Nasional Government to give more electricity discount to Sabah and Sarawak

I call on the Perikatan Nasional Government to give more electricity discount to the two East Malaysia States i.e. Sabah and Sarawak instead of the current mere 2% as announced by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 27 as part of the Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package.

In my view, 2% of discount on the electricity bill as subsidised by the Federal Government is just too little which in fact has put the Federal Government in a very bad light for not treating the people in Sabah and Sarawak fairly and lack of sincerity.

It is very disappointed to see that in many instances where people need the most help from the government, the East Malaysia states do not get what they deserve and even if there is any benefits from the Federal Government, the share of cake that Sabah and Sarawak receive are always below par comparing to the percentage of revenue the two states have contributed to the federal’coffer since the formation of Malaysia.

For the case of Sarawak, we have contributed so much to the Federal Government’ coffer especially via the contribution of oil and gas royalty in addition to the various federal taxes collected from Sarawak, yet in return the Perikatan Nasional Government only gives back mere 2% of electricity discount rate.

I thereby urge the Perikatan Nasional Government to review its decision and allow an increase in the percentage of the electricity discount rate for the states of Sabah and Sarawak.

It is high time also for Sarawak GPS Government to step up and fight for the rights of Sarawakians by telling the Federal Government to give back more electricity discount rate to Sarawak. The degree of silence from Sarawak GPS Government on the issue is intorrable, unacceptable and irresponsible.

Meanwhile, I wish to ask the Sarawak Government to follow the Federal Government’s decision by extending the electric discount period till Dec 30, 2020. The initial electricity bill discount period was fixed between April 1, 2020 and Sept 30, 2020

Violet Yong Wui Wui SA for Pending

Media statement by Violet Yong Wui Wui in Kuching on Saturday, 4th July 2020