The news that a number of representatives from the youth-led Parlimen Digital programme have been contacted by the police following the end of their virtual sitting yesterday is certainly uncalled for and can be seen as an act of intimidation

The news that a number of representatives from the youth-led Parlimen Digital programme have been contacted by the police following the end of their virtual sitting yesterday is certainly uncalled for and can be seen as an act of intimidation of an otherwise peaceful initiative aimed at encouraging youth empowerment.

I cannot see how such a programme has breached any law and as such, the police certainly have no business interfering in the same.

It is disturbing that there exists such intolerance in this day and age and there can be no justification in striking fear in the organisers and participants of the programme, particularly when it actually promotes intelligent discourse unless of course, the intention of such investigations by the police is to stifle freedom of speech and valid criticism of the government which may occur as a result of the debates in the programme.

The organisers and participants should not be intimidated by such investigations as they have no reason to be, since no laws have been breached.

Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador must explain why such an investigation has commenced and ensure an end to it immediately.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 5th July 2020