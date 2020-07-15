Musang King crisis: Pahang State Gov’t’s unequal land scheme crushes Raub durian farmers’ livelihood

I condemn the Pahang State Government for disregarding for durian farmers’ livelihood. The State Government’s latest scheme with regard to durian farm land was completely absurd as farmers were never consulted when the State Government was formulating an unequal contract that will sideline local farmers and severely impact on the durian industry, thus leading to a possible “Musang King Crisis”.

The Pahang State Government, through its state statutory body Perbadanan Kemajuan Pertanian Negeri Pahang (PKPP), and Royal Pahang Durian Group had jointly established Royal Pahang Durian Resources PKPP Sdn Bhd.

A press statement issued on July 10, 2020 states that the Pahang State Government had on 24 June 2020 awarded Royal Pahang Durian Resources PKPP Sdn Bhd the lease and land use rights for 5,357 acres of land in the district of Raub, covering areas namely Sang Lee, Sungai Chetang, Tras, Sungai Ruan and Sungai Klau, for a period of 30 plus 30 years.

If the State Government had decided to rent the so-called illegal farms to another entity, why didn’t it prioritise the local farmers who have been farming for decades?

The local farmers undoubtedly have richer experience in farming and have established quality control as well as production, logistics and export chains that are complete, smooth-running and well-ordered. Apart from that, many farmers have been submitting applications to the State Government for years and are still willing to pay the necessary rent to the State Government. Why did the State Government not approve the land applications for years, but a scheme was formulated abruptly instead to grant the land to a huge private corporation?

The very reason why “illegal farms” exist in the first place is that the State Government had constantly refused to approve applications submitted by farmers. The State Government’s scheme of renting the land to a huge private corporation precisely and clearly proved the fact that illegal farms can actually be legalised.

However, it appears that the State Government favoured a large private corporation over the farmers who have been giving immense contributions to Malaysia’s and local economy.”

The unequal contract compels farmers to hand over their durian harvests to the company, for a price that is lower than the market price. Apart from that, farmers will also be required to pay an exorbitant rent of RM6,000 per acre this year. Hence, imposing such unreasonable terms are similar to forcibly taking away part of the fruits of the farmers’ labour.

Why PKPP was not assisting local Pahang farmers and protecting their rights. Even if the State Government intends to develop the durian industry, its state statutory body or state government-linked companies (GLCs) can establish ties and collaboration with the farmers to achieve the purpose.

Why must the scheme involve a third party which is a large private corporation? To make matters even worse, the State Government jointly established a company with the large private corporation and offered an unequal contract to the farmers, thus mercilessly crushing farmers’ livelihoods as a result.

Besides that, I’m also worried that once the precedent, whereby a large private corporation is given the privilege to make an unequal contract with farmers, is successfully set, the market of Musang King Durian will be monopolised by a single corporation. Without self-regulation under the free market system, the price of Durian is foreseeable to skyrocket while durian vendors and durian processing plants might even shut down eventually due to a lack of competition as well as the increasing difficulty of collecting durians.

Besides that, in order to collect the unreasonable amount of durian as stipulated in the unequal contract, farmers who are like drowning men who clutch at straws might eventually be forced to plant low-quality durian trees that could produce larger amount of harvest. Such a situation will unfortunately backfire and undermine Malaysia’s reputation as a the top Musang King producer in the world.

The clock is ticking as the Pahang Chief Minister Wan Rosdy ordered all farmers to “come forward” with Royal Pahang Durian Resources PKPP Sdn Bhd by August 9. Therefore, I urge all affected farmers to stay united and to take legal action in order to reject the unequal contract offered by the company. DAP is ready to provide any forms of assistance to protect the farmers from exploitation.

Chow Yu Hui SA for Tras

Media statement by Chow Yu Hui in Kuantan on Wednesday, 15th July 2020