DAPSY is extremely disappointed and condemns University of Malaya’s Vice-Chancellor Abdul Rahim Hashim over his negligence and attempt to cover-up sexual harassment complaint. His tolerance for sexual harassment had compromised students’ safety and well-being.

The incident happened on June 3 last year and the victim had lodged a formal complaint to the Integrity Unit on July 1. However, no notification and information about the investigation was given at all to the victim until a police report was lodged.

The Integrity unit obviously had breached their Code of Practice when they failed to notify about the investigation result as well as denying the victim’s right to information during her follow up session.

In order to resolve the lack of specific provision to control and deal with sexual harassment, there is plan to enact a standalone Sexual Harassment Act in March 2020 before the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government collapsed. We need this bill now more than ever to address the rising concerns involving sexual harassment in universities, work place and so on.

Therefore, we demand the following:

Resignation of Vice-Chancellor Abdul Rahim Hashim for attempt to cover-up sexual harassment complaint. Royal Malaysia Police to investigate the case in an ethical, fair and transparent manner. The tabling of the Sexual Harassment Bill based on international standards in Parliament as soon as possible by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development.

Leong Yu Sheng DAPSY Varsity Affair Bureau Director

Media statement by Leong Yu Sheng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 18th July 2020