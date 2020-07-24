The Penjana Tourism Financing Scheme must be implemented immediately

I refer to the statement by Persatuan Agensi Pelancongan Malaysia on 19 July 2020. The statement calls for the government to expedite the implementation of the Penjana Tourism Financing Scheme.

The statement is well justified. Many small and medium enterprises (SME) in the tourism industry has also raised the same issue.

The Penjana Tourism Financing Scheme totalling RM1 billion was announced by the Prime Minister on 5 June 2020, which was 7 weeks ago. The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MOTAC) has mentioned that the scheme’s mechanism would be announced in mid-July.

However, no information has been announced to date, and the application process has not been opened.

MOTAC should expedite the issue because many SMEs in the tourism industry have been and are still being affect by Covid-19.

I am sure that MOTAC is aware that the tourism industry is among the most affected by Covid-19. Many businesses and workers could not afford to wait any longer.

In my parliamentary constituency, three major hotels have announced their closure and approximately 300 people have lost their jobs. Many smaller hotels and tour agencies are struggling to survive.

Before this, I have received many queries from businesses in the tourism industry on this Tourism Financing Scheme.

I have thus submitted a question to MOTAC in this sitting of parliament to ask for the status and further details of the Penjana Tourism Financing Scheme.

I hope the Minister will provide a reply on this matter in parliament next week.

Khoo Poay Tiong MP FOR KOTA MELAKA

Media statement by Khoo Poay Tiong in Malacca on Friday, 24th July 2020