DAP will firmly defend Sabah Assistant State Minister/ADUN Kepayan Jannie Lasimbang and Sabah DAP elected representatives who refused to be bought over by money and posts to betray the Sabah people’s mandate and Sabah Government led by Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal

DAP will firmly defend Sabah Assistant State Minister/ADUN Kepayan Jannie Lasimbang and Sabah DAP elected representatives who refused to be bought over by money and posts to betray the Sabah people’s mandate and Sabah government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri

Shafie Apdal.

Shafie had earlier warned that instruments of power of the nation has been used to harass and induce defections from his Assemblypersons to bring down his government with a government aligned with the current Federal government. Shafie remained steadfast in opposing the unelected PN government to respect the 2018 general election mandate to Pakatan Harapan ++.

Further, there have been well-publicised reports of attempts to use money politics to buy over Assemblypersons both with senior positions and money. DAP strongly condemns such politics of fortune and posts, where a shocking sum of up to RM 32 million per person together with a Deputy Chief Minister post has been offered.

To prove that state institutions are not used as political tools of intimidation, then stern action should be taken against these “frog peddlars” or “political mercenaries of fortune”. DAP is proud that our Sabah state assemblyperson has publicly asked these frog peddlars or political mercenaries of fortune not to harass them anymore but to stay away because DAP leaders are not frogs to be bought and sold.

DAP reiterates our full and undivided support for Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s government and his leadership as Sabah Chief Minister. DAP will also offer backing, including legal assistance, to all our DAP Sabah Assemblypersons who were harassed or under threat.

Our Kepayan ADUN, Jannie is now even being threatened with legal action for exposing what happened. I have requested the party’s senior lawyers DAP Deputy Chair YB Gobind Singh Deo and DAP Legal Aid Chair YB Ram Karpal to assist.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 24th July 2020