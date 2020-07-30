Define what “public congested place” is for mandatory mask policy

With mandatory masking in congested places coming into effect on 1st August 2020, our team was on the ground to distribute free face mask to members of public and also raise awareness on the proposal and proper usage and also proper disposal of face mask.
As we approach 1st August 2020, the government really needs to clarify on certain matters to avoid confusion among public;
Better the communication, better the compliance. If not people may use the excuse of ” not congested place” to not wear their mask.
That is why proper definition of “congested place” is important. We do not want unscrupulous enforcers demanding for money even they are not suppose to be.
Currently there is still alot of confusion on the ground and unclear and vague communications from the government on the policy is not helping…
I wear a mask not because i am fearful, but because i respect and honour your life as well…
Masking protects the community, not just you…