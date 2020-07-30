DAP Disciplinary Committee has today terminated the membership of Ronnie Loh Ee Eng

The DAP Disciplinary Committee has today terminated the membership of Ronnie Loh Ee Eng (a nominated ADUN of the Sabah State Assembly) on the ground of his defection from DAP to support the Perikatan Nasional in Sabah with the intent to topple the Sabah State Government.

The termination takes immediate effect. He is also hereby removed from all his positions in the party.

The Disciplinary Committee advises all our members to disassociate themselves from the defector.

The DC will take the sternest action against whoever that defects because nothing is more treacherous and worse than a betrayal of the people’s mandate.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Disciplinary Committee Chairman

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 30th July 2020