Call on Sarawak Economic Development Corporation to enlighten the people in Sarawak concerning the progress of the maintenance works which had been carried out so far for the three grounded hydrogen-fuelled buses and the estimated scheduled time for them to be back on the road for service

I call on Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) to enlighten the people in Sarawak concerning the progress of the maintenance works which had been carried out so far for the three grounded hydrogen-fuelled buses and the estimated scheduled time for them to be back on the road for service.

On 29 June, 2020, SEDC Chairman said that the three hydrogen-fuelled buses which had been down since January, 2020 will resume service after they have undergone the full scheduled maintenance works by their China-based manufacturer, Foshan Feichi Automobile Co.

Regrettably, more than a month had lapsed and yet there is still no sign for the return of the hydrogen buses for service.

So far, SEDC has not disclosed the details of the maintenance works required in fixing the three problematic hydrogen-fuelled buses. We do not know whether the technician from China had flew in to fix them. In term of how long the issue can be fully resolved, the people are kept in total darkness despite million dollars had been spent on it.

It is a total wastage for Sarawak State Government to continue spending millions and millions of dollars on this hydrogen project which is unreliable, impractical and the ordinary people on the street do not benefit anything out from it.

It is also disappointing to note that the aim in implementing this hydrogen bus project project is not to solve the Sarawak public transport woes but a bombastic one just to satisfy the ego of a few.

Violet Yong Wui Wui SA for Pending

Media statement by Violet Yong Wui Wui in Kuching on Tuesday, 4th August 2020