Launch of ‘Solidarity with Lim Guan Eng’ RM10 1-Week Fund-Raising Campaign

Yesterday, DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng was charged in the KL Sessions Court “that you, on March 2011, at a location near The Gardens Hotel, Syed Putra Circle, Mid Valley City, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, during your tenure as chief minister of Penang, have solicited a bribe, namely a reward in the form of 10 percent of the profits that will be obtained later from Zarul Ahmad Bin Mohd Zulkifli, as a fee to help the company owned by Zarul Ahmad to be appointed to carry out construction of the main roads and tunnels in the Penang undersea tunnel project.”

It is not the first time that Lim Guan Eng has to fight trumped up charges by those in power in the court of law. He is now charged for allegedly ‘asking’ for a 10% profit cut in the undersea tunnel project which was awarded via open tender and evaluated by the most senior Penang and federal government civil servants.

Ironically, Zarul, the contractor who suddenly made the allegation, is the same one who had previously rigourously defended the state government for its competitive transparency on multiple occasions. He had proudly declared that he didn’t have to ‘kaw-tim’ anyone in Government to win the tender.

The prosecution had asked for RM2 million bail deposit and the Court has granted RM1 million. We have paid RM500,000 with funds borrowed from supporters and will have to pay another RM500,000 to the Court on Monday (10 Aug 2020). Lim faces another 2 charges from MACC on Monday and Tuesday next week.

We call upon all Malaysias to unite to fight the political persecution of Lim Guan Eng.

Therefore, we are launching a RM10 1-week fund-raising campaign to pay for Lim’s bail and to repay the amounts we borrowed. We believe that Malaysians will stand up for righteousness to ensure that justice will prevail.

They can make the donations to “DAP Malaysia” @ Public Bank 3063828309.

Any surplus received from the donations will go towards the General Election to fight the backdoor government and return the mandate to Malaysians who voted for change in 2018.

Tony Pua Kiam Wee DAP NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY & MP FOR DAMANSARA

Media statement by Tony Pua Kiam Wee in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 7th August 2020