I do not enjoy the privileges that Najib is “entitled” to, and will prove my innocence in court

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak may have been arrested twice by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission(MACC), but the fact that he did not need to spend time in their lock-up, shows that the then PH government did not interfere in MACC’s conduct of investigation. I am not surprised that Najib has chosen to make personal attacks against me or my wife, when both of us were arrested and charged by MACC, even though the RM 3.3 million alleged corruption money was not found in our possession.

I know better than Najib what prison lock-ups are like. I have been detained in Kamunting Detention Camp for 18 months under the Internal Security Act in 1987, and imprisoned for 18 months in Kajang Prison in 1998. Clearly Najib thinks that the MACC lock-up is like a hotel because he has never been into one.

Najib admitted he was not placed in the MACC lock-up on 20 September 2018 but was instead placed inside the MACC building.

Where was Najib actually placed when he spent the night inside the MACC building? At no time was Najib statement in September 2018 rebutted and corrected by MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Baki or MACC.

Azam should answer me in a professional manner instead of challenging me to lodge a police report or take MACC to court for my comment in my facebook post. In my facebook post, I did not comment on my treatment by MACC officers whilst in their custody on 6-7 August 2020.

I only asked MACC why my predecessor was not given similar treatment as I was, by being placed in the lock-up sleeping on a wooden prison floor without mattress and pillow, wearing the SPRM orange lockup T-shirt. Further, why were pro-PN government activists and bloggers privy to the knowledge 4 days earlier, that I would be charged on Friday? Is MACC taking action or pretending ignorance against this leak of secret information?

From his tone, Najib may feel that my wife will have to go through what his wife went through. These corruption allegations against both of us are baseless. I am furious that my wife has been targeted even though she does not involve herself in government affairs. More so when I am not capable enough to give her 12,000 pieces of jewellery comprising 2,200 rings, 1,400 necklaces, 2,100 bracelets, 2,800 pairs of earrings, 1,600 brooches, 14 tiaras or 423 luxury wristwatches (notably from Rolex, Chopard and Richard Mille), 234 luxury sunglasses (notably from Versace and Cartier), 567 luxury handbags from 72 brands (notably from Chanel, Prada, Versace, Bijan, KWANPEN and Judith Leiber), 272 handbags from Hermès (Birkin bag) or MYR 116 million in over 26 different currencies.

Najib even challenged me to answer 10 questions on the tunnel project. This is a devious attempt by him to trap me for contempt of court. I shall not fall into his trap to answer 10 questions that may be sub judice, except to say that the tunnel and road project was awarded not by me but by open tender.

The Penang State Tender Board chaired by the State Secretary and other senior government officers, made the decision on which company to award. MACC’s allegations of corruption against me are baseless because during my questioning, MACC did not find any corruption money in my possession and did not show proof of its existence.

Just like Najib not needing to be placed in the MACC prison lock-up, Najib can say what he likes even when he was sentenced by the Kuala Lumpur High Court to 12 years in jail and slapped with a RM 210 million fine over the SRC corruption case. However, I do not enjoy the privileges that Najib is “entitled” to, and will prove my innocence in court.

Lim Guan Eng DAP Secretary-General & MP for Bagan

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 11th August 2020