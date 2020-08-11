Overwhelming response to ‘RM10 Solidarity with Lim Guan Eng’ fund-raising campaign

We have launched a 1-week RM10-per-person ‘Solidarity with Lim Guan Eng’ fund-raising campaign on Saturday 8 August.

The objective was to raise funds to bail Lim Guan Eng for the 3 charges made against him on Friday, yesterday and today.

On Friday, the prosecution had asked for RM2 million bail deposit and the Court has granted RM1 million. Today, the Court has set the bail at RM 100,000.00 for both Lim Guan Eng and his wife, Betty Chew.

We are outraged by the brazen political persecution carried out by the powers that be against Lim Guan Eng in a case that bears no merit.

DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng has protested his innocence as the purported undersea tunnel contract was awarded by the Penang state government via an international open tender exercise, and recommended by senior civil servants from the state and federal government. Furthermore, not a single sen has been paid for the tunnel project as it was scheduled to commence only after 2023 after all condition precedents and regulatory approvals have been obtained.

Ironically, Zarul, the contractor who suddenly made the allegation, is the same one who had previously rigourously defended the state government for its competitive transparency on multiple occasions. He had proudly declared that he didn’t have to ‘kaw-tim’ anyone in Government to win the tender.[1]

Hence the fund-raising campaign was launched to call upon all Malaysians to unite to fight not only the trumped up charges against Lim Guan Eng, but also the blatant abuse of power by the Perikatan Nasional government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Hundreds of thousands of Malaysian of all races have responded overwhelmingly to join the campaign. As at 12 noon today, we are extremely encouraged and moved that Malaysians have donated a total of RM 2.9 million.

As stated at the launch of the campaign, the funds raised will be used to pay for bail set by the Court and any surplus received from the donations will go towards the General Election to fight the backdoor government and return the mandate to Malaysians who voted for change in 2018.

The fund-raising campaign will remain open until midnight on Friday, 15 August 2020 for those who still wish to donate and join the fight for truth and justice. They can make the donations to “DAP Malaysia” @ Public Bank 3063828309.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all Malaysians who have contributed generously to support the cause. The overwhelming response has certainly reinvigorated all of us at the DAP to continue the fight for a better Malaysia, knowing that recent political setbacks are only temporary in nature, that we will return stronger and better with the continued support of the rakyat.

Tony Pua Kiam Wee DAP NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY & MP FOR DAMANSARA

Media statement by Tony Pua Kiam Wee in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 11th August 2020