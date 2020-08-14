Condemns PN’s review of PH’s 18% toll discount of North-South Expressway Project (PLUS) fixed throughout the concession period as PH’s first step towards the progressive abolition of tolls

DAP condemns the intention of Perikatan Nasional (PN) to review Pakatan Harapan’s(PH) policy implementation of 18% toll discount to PLUS highway, fixed throughout the concession period without toll hikes, as part of PH’s first step towards progressive abolition of tolls. Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was quoted as saying the review of the 18% toll discount was necessary because of its impact on the National Privatisation Policy and will be brought to Cabinet soon.

Clearly PN is carrying out revenge politics by dismantling bit by bit all the singular policies implemented by PH, including the 18 % toll discount of PLUS highways. However, in their blind pursuit of vengeance, PN forgets that they are punishing the people using PLUS highways, who will enjoy savings of RM 500 million just for 2020 alone from the reduced toll charges. The government will also save RM600 million in 2020 alone from not paying compensation payments to PLUS for deferring toll hikes.

A good example is the Penang First Bridge that went down from the BN toll rate of RM7 to RM5.74, and if you enjoy the 20% discount card available to Penangites, you pay RM4.59. For 2nd Penang Bridge users, the original rate of RM8.50 was readjusted to RM 7 and after the 18% discount, is now reduced to RM 5.74. The savings to motorists is most evident to the 2nd Penang Bridge users who used to pay RM8.50, now pay RM5.74, a savings of nearly RM3.

A review that could abolish the 18% discount could mean that Penang First bridge users will have to pay RM7 instead of RM5.74 whilst the 2nd Penang Bridge users will have to pay RM8.50 instead of RM5.74, a burden to motorists under present difficult post-COVID economic conditions.

This benefit given by PH could be probably dispossessed by PN’s revenge politics. This is short-sighted and irresponsible when so many Plus users are affected. PLUS highways comprise the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), Seremban-Port Dickson highway, North South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (LINKEDUA), East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2), Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) and the two Penang bridges. PN should stop this 18% toll discount review if they have the best interests of the people at heart.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Friday, 14th August 2020