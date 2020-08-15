The Government is urged to set up a special complaints committee for the public to lodge complaints on over-policing and abuse of power of enforcement officers in their enforcement actions in dealing with curbing the spread of Covid-19

I urge the government to establish a Covid-19 law enforcement complaints & appeals committee or an Ombudsman for the public to make complain on over-policing and abuse of power of enforcement officers.

While I appreciate the intention of the government to implement various measures, as well as in imposing hefty fines on the public, to curb the spread of the Covid-19, the government should also be mindful at the same time that inevitably, there will be abuses of power and corruption by enforcement officers.

My proposals will alleviate public grouses of there being no avenue for aggrieved persons, to lodge complaints or to seek appeals against disproportionate fines.

I have received complaints that some enforcement officers are intentionally making life difficult for business owners. There are allegations of corruption. The earlier news clip on TV3, shows a youth breaking down publicly, after being fined RM1,000 for just pulling down his face mask past his nose, for a few seconds. This is appalling.

I support the petition started by Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii and Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi to reduce the compounds for non-compliance of face masks in crowded public areas, be introduced in stages, with RM250 for a first-time offender.

The current blanket imposition of a flat RM 1000 compound fine is unconscionable and disproportionate for all transgressions, no matter how trivial. Hence, it is timely that my suggest of setting up a special committee or an Ombudsman to review the harsh penalties imposed given that the pandemic has already caused enough suffering on the rakyat. Moreover, and in fairness, it will also protect the image and the integrity of law enforcement agencies.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim MP FOR SEPUTEH

Media Statement by Teresa Kok on Saturday, 15th August 2020