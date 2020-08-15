RM 3.947 million collected for the ‘RM10 Solidarity with Lim Guan Eng’ fund-raising campaign

We have launched a 1-week RM10-per-person ‘Solidarity with Lim Guan Eng’ fund-raising campaign on Saturday 8 August. The objective was to raise funds to bail Lim Guan Eng for the 3 charges made against him last week.

Hundreds of thousands of Malaysian of all races have responded overwhelmingly to join the campaign raising an incredible total of RM 3.947 million as the campaign ended yesterday midnight.

The response has been incredible and has exceeded all expectations. This goes to show that the people are extremely angry at the brazen political persecution carried out by the powers that be against Lim Guan Eng in a case that bears no merit.

DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng has protested his innocence as the purported undersea tunnel contract was awarded by the Penang state government via an international open tender exercise, and recommended by senior civil servants from the state and federal government. Furthermore, not a single sen has been paid for the tunnel project as it was scheduled to commence only after 2023 after all condition precedents and regulatory approvals have been obtained.

Despite announcing that we have received a total of RM2.9 million on Tuesday and the total bail amount set was RM1.1 million, Malaysians continued to donate generously to the campaign.

Therefore Malaysians rallied to the cause to fight not only the trumped up charges against Lim Guan Eng, but also the blatant abuse of power by the Perikatan Nasional government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

As stated at the launch of the campaign, the funds raised will be used to pay for bail set by the Court and any surplus received from the donations will go towards the General Election to fight the backdoor government and return the mandate to Malaysians who voted for change in 2018.

Once again, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to all Malaysians who have contributed generously to support the cause. The overwhelming response has certainly reinvigorated all of us at the DAP to continue the fight for a better Malaysia, knowing that recent political setbacks are only temporary in nature, that we will return stronger and better with the continued support of the rakyat.

Tony Pua Kiam Wee DAP NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY & MP FOR DAMANSARA

Media Statement by Tony Pua in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 15 August 2020