Culture of support letters could be a political new normal as Wan Ahmad Fayhsal elected as Bersatu Youth Chief

As the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has been elected as the new Bersatu Youth Chief, he could well be the first Youth Chief of a ruling party in history who was elected for openly encouraging the “culture of support letters”.

Congratulations to Wan Ahmad Fayhsal for topping himself in politics, as he has shown to the rakyat that the Perikatan National government was not ashamed at all with such corrupt political culture. His success in the Bersatu national wing polls has set a new normal in politics whereby abusing public office for private gains is allowed and encouraged.

The new Bersatu Youth Chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, during his campaign in the national wing polls, promised that if he were to be elected as the Bersatu Youth Chief, he would leverage on his position within the government and the party to issue support letters in order to “make things easier“ for members.

His success in the polls therefore signified that the party politics in Bersatu is overflowing with the cultures of abuse of political office and corruption.

When the scandal whereby Wan Ahmad Fayhsal openly encouraged issuing support letters erupted, not a single senior leader from the Perikatan National stood up against the corrupt culture. The grassroots and the leaders are birds of a feather.

When the members willingly elected Wan Ahmad Fayhsal as their chief, it reflected that corrupt values are upheld by the whole Bersatu youth wing and even the whole Perikatan National government. It is foreseeable that even our national resources could one day be carved up by these unscrupulous politicians.

After the Sheraton coup, the Perikatan National government has been re-encouraging the deplorable and rotting political culture to become the new normal in our political arena.

When corruption permeates our country, social resources could not be allocated fairly and reasonably to its members, thus leading to widening the wealth gap between rich and poor and bring about severe impacts to our economic development.

The entire success of a nation depends on the youths. A corrupt and regressive party will never be able to lead the society towards development and progressiveness.

In the wake of political uncertainties in our country, DAPSY vow to uphold virtuous political values, to set a good example, and to continue our struggle against corruption and abuse of power in order to resist Perikatan National’s attempt to make the “culture of support letter” the new normal in our beloved Malaysia.

Chiong Yoke Kong DAPSY DEPUTY CHAIRMAN & SA FOR TANAH RATA

Media statement by Chiong Yoke Kong in Cameron Highlands on Sunday, 16th August 2020