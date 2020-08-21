Lim Guan Eng to sue Deputy Speaker of Melaka State Assembly

Lim Guan Eng has issued a letter of demand to Ghazale bin Muhamad, the Deputy Speaker of Melaka State Assembly and UMNO’s ADUN for Rim.

The letter of demand pertains to a Facebook post by Ghazalee on 11 August 2020.(https://www.facebook.com/ghazale.muhamad/posts/3534201369979149)

In the post, Ghazalee alleged that Lim Guan Eng appointed a team of thirty “Pegawai Khas” when he first became the Minister of Finance. He alleged that they were Chinese youth between the age of 20-30 years old, and they were paid RM8,000 – RM15,000 a month.

The Facebook post goes on to make racist statements against Lim Guan Eng and also accused him of selling away the country’s assets.

Ghazalee’s statement is utterly false and slanderous. It is nothing but a typical attempt to paint Lim Guan Eng and DAP as the villain.

Previously, Ghazalee has also spread false information and defamed Teo Nie Ching. He has accused Teo Nie Ching of calling for citizenship to be approved for children from other countries in order to balance the number of Bumiputeras and non-Bumiputeras in the country.

On 29 July 2020, Ghazalee issued an apology towards Teo Nie Ching after she initiated legal action. However, Ghazalee has clearly not learned his lesson as he continues his habit of spreading lies with the latest statement against Lim Guan Eng.

These cases show that Ghazalee is a serial liar and peddler of fake news. Such behaviour is unacceptable for a Deputy Speaker of a state assembly, who should be ethical, righteous, and unbiased in his conduct.

Ghazalee should withdraw his false statement immediately and issue an apology to Lim Guan Eng. However, the people should not forget his record as a peddler of fake news with regards to these cases.

Khoo Poay Tiong MP FOR KOTA MELAKA

Media statement by Khoo Poay Tiong in Malacca on Friday, 21st August 2020