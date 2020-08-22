If the Agong can comply with COVID-19 safety protocols with a self-imposed 14-day quarantine order despite enjoying legal immunity, why not Khairuddin?

Ireland’s Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary resigned yesterday for violating COVID-19 safety protocols, a mere 2 days after attending a dinner of Irish parliament’s golf club on August 19, where diners reportedly did not wear face masks, shook hands and were seated 10 to a table. However, Malaysia has a Plantation, Industries, and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali who refused to admit he was wrong, for not complying with the COVID-19 safety protocols requiring a 14-day quarantine order after returning from Turkey last month.

Not only did Khairuddin refused to own up to his wrongdoing but, his response that he will leave it to the Health Ministry smacked of arrogance and irresponsibility. Khairuddin further defended himself by saying that the fact he was allowed entry into the Palace on August 17, proved that he had tested negative for Covid-19.

Khairuddin still refuse to see that whether he was tested negative is not the issue. If he had tested positive, he would be in hospital and the matter would have ended there. The issue is why he and his family were not subjected to the 14-day quarantine order. Clearly this is double standard in the enforcement of rule of law, where Ministers get off scot-free, while ordinary folk are punished with arrest, handcuffed and fines.

Further, Khairuddin should learn from the DYMM Yang di Pertuan Agong who was praised for his “leadership by example”, imposing on himself a 14-day self-quarantine after one of his palace staff was tested positive for COVID-19. If the Agong can comply with COVID-19 safety protocols despite enjoying legal immunity, why not Khairuddin? Or does Khairudin considers himself enjoying a special status?

DAP Seputeh MP Teresa Kok who had exposed Khairuddin, also revealed that Khairuddin had attended at least 12 programmes and meetings after he returned from Turkey on 8 July. In contrast to Ireland where a Minister resigned two days after breaching COVID-19 safety protocols, Khairuddin’s arrogance and refusal to admit he was wrong after more than 6 weeks is unacceptable and against public interest. This is no longer a question about punishing Khairuddin for his wrongdoing, but also about whether he is fit and proper to be a Minister in His Majesty’s government.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 22nd August 2020