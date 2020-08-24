Khairuddin Aman Razali should be appointed as Prime Minister if he can bring in RM82 billion investments in a three-day private trip to Turkey or five months tenure as Cabinet Minister

I am shocked to read the speech made by Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) in parliament, who claimed that Khairuddin had gone to Turkey to “save the country” and had brought in RM82 billion worth of investments in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Does Azeez know the value of RM82 billion?? The total export revenue generated by commodities sector under the Ministry of Industry Plantations and Commodities (MPIC) in 2019 was RM114.2 billion, out of which palm oil sector contributes RM59 billion, rubber sector contributes RM28.1 billion.

It is impossible for a minister who went to Turkey for a private trip for a few days and brought in RM82 billion investment, especially during the MCO period. Azeez talked like a kid.

During afternoon session in the debate in Dewan Rakyat, Azeez corrected his statement by saying that Minister Khairuddin has brought in RM82 billion investments during his half year tenure as minister of MPIC. This shows he bluffed again.

If Azeez can prove that Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali has brought in RM82 billion during his private trip to Turkey or during his five months tenure as cabinet minister, I would like to propose Khairuddin to be made the Prime Minister of Malaysia as his performance has outshined all other cabinet ministers, and even more outstanding than Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim MP for Seputeh

Media statement by Teresa Kok Suh Sim in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 24th August 2020