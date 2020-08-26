The proposal to increase the fine for offender of Covid-19 from RM1,000 to RM10,000 by MOH will indirectly encourage more corrupt practices and societal hardship

I read with grave concern, the proposed amendments to increase the maximum fines, by the director-general of Ministry of Health to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act, from RM1,000 to RM10,000.

The current fines of RM1,000 is already unbearable to many poor people. The above proposal by Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham is extremely harsh on the ordinary people, as it will certainly escalate their financial burden, especially during this economic downturn.

The stiff penalty proposed will also indirectly encourage more cases of abuse of power and enhance possible corrupt practices in enforcement.

I urge the Health Ministry and the government to continue to educate (rather than punish) the public on the importance of adopting preventive practices and measures to protect themselves from diseases like COVID-19.

It is axiomatic that education and persuasion is always more effective and far better than punitive action.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim MP for Seputeh

Media statement by Teresa Kok Suh Sim in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 26th August 2020