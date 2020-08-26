Why target vernacular schools only when International Schools also do not use BM as medium of instruction?

I refer to Deputy Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal’s statement to abolish vernacular schools as totally irresponsible especially during Merdeka month where we renew our patriotic commitment to our beloved nation.

Vernacular schools do not only cater to one race or identity. Vernacular schools are very much Malaysian and reflect the spirit of Rukun Negara. I say this because;

SJKC has more than 18% non-Chinese students. One good example is SJKC Ladang Grisek, recently officiated by Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong, 68% of the students are non-Chinese. In Sabah, 71.5% of students enrolled in SJKC are non-Chinese.

Is the Deputy Youth and Sports Minisiter Wan Ahmad Fayhsal saying, all students from vernacular schools, including the Bumiputra students, are not nationalistic? Is he also implying that all these parents, thousands of them who send their children to vernacular schools are not nationalistic? Not patriotic?

I dare say, this is a dangerous assumption to make, as students from vernacular schools are capable children and able to contribute significantly to nation building.

And why target vernacular schools only? In Malaysia, International Schools are not using BM as the medium of instruction. SJKC/SJKT are using national curriculum prepared by MOE. International Schools do not even use national curriculum. So will Wan Fayhsal campaign for phasing out International Schools too? Does this attack on the vernacular schools carry a malicious intent?

Also, will Wan Fayhsal say that students in International Schools, or their parents who send their kids and grandchildren to International Schools, are not also nationalistic?

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 26th August 2020