Almost 80% of the RM10.4 million worth of Direct Negotiations Projects listed by the Minister of Finance (MOF) were for events which took place when BN was still the government, before the 14th General Elections

We refer to the statement released by the Minister of Finance, Tengku Zafrul, on the 26th of August, 2020, which provides a detailed listing of all 101 projects worth a total of RM6.6 billion which were awarded via direct negotiations during Pakatan Harapan’s 22 months in government.[1]

A total of 9 projects worth RM10.4 million were listed as projects awarded by direct negotiations under MITI. (Refer to Table 1 below)

FOUR of the projects listed, which are worth RM8.18 million, were organized BEFORE the 14th General Elections, when the Barisan Nasional (BN) was the government.

Himpunan Usahawan Bumiputera (HUB) 2018 (RM5,999,000) took place on the 30th and 31st of March, 2018[2] Youth CEO Summit Hub (RM545,000) took place on the 30th of March 2018[3] MINI SDSI Showcase in conjunction with HUB 2018 (RM632,000) took place on the 30th and 31st of March, 2020[4] Karnival Jom Niaga Wilayah Utara (RM999,350) took place from the 26th to 28th of January 2018

These FOUR projects alone, which took place in the space of 3 months before GE14, cost RM8.18m or 79% of the RM10.4m of the direct negotiations projects attributed to MITI. In contrast, only RM2 million[5] worth of direct negotiation projects took place in MITI under the PH government.

We call upon the Minister of Finance (MOF) to correct this error of wrongly attributing these BN direct negotiation awards to the PH government. At the same time, we also call upon the Minister of Finance (MOF) to the details of ALL the directly negotiated awards in MITI from 2013 to 2018 under the BN government so that the people can see for themselves the difference between the BN and the PH government.

Table 1: List of Projects Awarded via Direct Negotiation attributed to MITI under the Pakatan Harapan government

No Project Company which was awarded the project Value of the project 1 PERKHIDMATAN SEWAAN DAN PEMBINAAN MARQUEE TENT DAN BOOTH UNTUK USAHAWAN PKS DI BAWAH PROGRAM KEUSAHAWANAN KEMENTERIAN PERDAGANGAN ANTARABANGSA DAN INDUSTRI (MITI) IAITU SHOWCASE MINI SDSI SEMPENA PROGRAM HIMPUNAN USAHAWAN BUMIPUTERA (HUB) Usaha Jana Sdn Bhd 632,000 2 PERKHIDMATAN PENYEDIAAN TAPAK DAN PAVILION DI PAMERAN LANGKAWI INTERNATIONAL MARITIME AND AEROSPACE EXHIBITION (LIMA) 2019 PADA 26 – 30 MAC 2019 EN Projects (M) Sdn Bhd 400,000 3 IDENTIFICATION OF NEW BIO-CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY AND ESTABLISHMENT OF NEW CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE (COE) IN POLYHYDROXYALKANOATES (PHA) FROM VEGETABLE OIL (PALM OIL) AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO PETROLEUM BASED POLYETHYLENE (PE) Malaysian Bioeconomy Development (BIOTECHCORP) 150,000 4 PEMBEKAL PERKHIDMATAN BAGI KARNIVAL JOM NIAGA WILAYAH UTARA Usaha Jana Sdn Bhd 999,350 5 PEROLEHAN BEKALAN DAN PERKHIDMATAN BERKAITAN BAGI KERJA-KERJA MENGURUSKAN PROGRAM YOUNG CEO SUMMIT FOR TUBERS Fizo Omar Channel Sdn Bhd 545,000 6 PEROLEHAN PEMBEKAL PERKHIDMATAN BAGI HIMPUNAN USAHAWAN BUMIPUTERA (HUB) Usaha Jana Sdn Bhd 5,999,000 7 PENGECUALIAN KHAS BAGI PENGANJURAN INDUSTRY4WD SUMMIT 2019 Prisma Galeri Sdn Bhd 299,102.14 8 PELANJUTAN TEMPOH KONTRAK SELAMA ENAM (6) BULAN BAGI KONTRAK SEDIA ADA TENDER MITI BIL. 1/2015 BAGI PERKHIDMATAN PENYEWAAAN KOMPUTER RIBA, KOMPUTER PERIBADI DAN PENCETAK SELAMA 3 TAHUN DI KEMENTERIAN PERDAGANGAN ANTARABANGSA DAN INDUSTRI (MITI) Edaran IT Services Sdn Bhd 1,202,654.58 9 PELANJUTAN TEMPOH KONTRAK SELAMA ENAM (6) BULAN BAGI KONTRAK SEDIA ADA TENDER MITI BIL. 1/2015 BAGI PERKHIDMATAN PENYEWAAAN KOMPUTER RIBA, KOMPUTER PERIBADI DAN PENCETAK SELAMA 3 TAHUN DI KEMENTERIAN PERDAGANGAN ANTARABANGSA DAN INDUSTRI (MITI) Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) 138,000 TOTAL 10,365,107

Datuk Darell Leiking MP for Penampang and former Minister for International Trade and Industry (MITI)

Dr. Ong Kian Ming MP FOR BANGI and Former Deputy Minister for International Trade and Industry (MITI)

Media Statement by Datuk Darell Leiking and Dr. Ong Kian Ming on the 27th of August, 2020