How a Cabinet Minister became a fugitive from justice?

Two days ago, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he was unsure if Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali visited Turkey alone or with other people.

“I only know about the minister. Whoever followed him, I’m not sure,” he said at a press conference.

The Minister’s ignorance is shocking news.

Didn’t Khairuddin report to the Cabinet last week after DAP MP for Seputeh Teresa Koh revealed to Parliament last Tuesday about Khairuddin and his entourage breaching the Covid 19 quarantine SOP for people leaving and returning to the country?

Even if Khairuddin had not reported to the Cabinet, didn’t he and the other Cabinet Ministers asked Khairuddin to give a report?

Or has Malaysia a dumb Cabinet where Ministers dare not mind the business of other Ministers, even if this would be most damaging for Malaysia’s reputation?

Is Ismail saying that up to now, no Cabinet Minister, not even the Prime Minister, knows whether Khairuddin went to Turkey alone or with other people, and who were these “other people”?

The Police yesterday called up Khairruddin to give a statement of his breacing the quarantine SOP.

Why is the Police so tardy and indifferent in this case, as Malaysians were told last week that the police were investigating it.

Answers are needed to understand how a Cabinet Minister became a fugitive from the law.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Parliament on Thursday, 27th August 2020