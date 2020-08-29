Khairuddin’s ‘million apologies” totally insincere and opportunistic as he now claims he had done nothing wrong in violating the Covid 19 quarantine SOP

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razal’s “million apologies” last Saturday is totally insincere and opportunistic as he now claims he had done nothing wrong in violating the Covid-19 quarantine SOP when he returned from Turkey on July 7.

He said: “I did not do anything wrong in regard to my job, it only involved an error over the issue of the SOPs.

“I have my own view but I let the police (to probe). The Health Ministry had also issued a statement. For me, it’s solved, although I have my own view.”

The way Khairuddin strutted about in the Slim River by-election yesterday shows his new awareness of his untouchability as a Minister whatever mistake he makes, for the simple reason that the government of Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is so fragile that it would collapse if the Prime Minister enforces the principle of no one above the law.

As a result, the Prime Minister is left with the option of paying lip-service to this principle in the face of mounting cases of double standards in the application of the law.

If he is faultless, why is Khairuddin donating his salary as a minister from May to August to the Covid-19 fund?

The awful truth is that ten days after MP for Seputeh Teresa Kok exposed his violation of the Covid 19 quarantine SOP on his return from Turkey on July 7, the whole story has yet to be told, for example: did Khairuddin have the authorisation of the Prime Minister for his Turkish visit, how large was the delegation, why none of them wore the pink wristband and quarantined for 14 days under the Covid 19 SOP, why the lies about a “special test” for Ministers at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and that Turkey was at the relevant time a “green country zone” in the Covid-19 pandemic, when Turkey was in fact one of the epicentres of the pandemic.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Saturday, 29th August 2020