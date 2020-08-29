Is MACC opening investigation on former Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai for approving Klang Valley Double Tracking(Phase 2)(KVDT2) project at RM5.265 billion as the present Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong says it costs only RM3.398 billion – a whopping difference of RM1.867 billion?

The Perikatan Nasional Government wanted to lay a trap for former Finance Minister and DAP Secretary-General, Lim Guan Eng when in a preplanned move in Parliament, the Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz told the UMNO MP for Pontian, Ahmad Maslan that a total of 101 projects with a procurement value of RM6.61 billion had been awarded through direct negotiations during the 22-month Pakatan Harapan government, giving the impression that corruption was involved – which was dutifully followed a statement by MACC the next day which said it was obtaining information from the finance ministry a list of the 101 projects to determine whether there exists elements of corruption, irregularities or abuse of power.

Guan Eng has pointed out that the Pakatan Harapan government was only responsible for 5.3 percent of the directly awarded contracts worth RM6.6 billion revealed by Tengku Zafrul, as most of the RM6.61 billion went to legacy projects (67.7 percent) and contracts for supplies or services (26.5 percent) taken on during the Barisan Nasional administration.

The KVDT2 project is a case in point.

If Tengku Zafrul and Wee are sincere, honest and upright, they should have praised the Pakatan Harapan government for saving the country RM790 million in Phase 2 of Klang Valley double-tracking project by paring the RM5.265 billion contract signed by the Barisan Nasional government a day before Parliament was dissolved in March 2018 to RM4.475 billion.

Now Wee says that even this figure is overpriced – that it should be cut down further by RM1.867 billion!

Wasn’t Wee a Minister in the BN cabinet which approved the RM5.265 billion KVDT2 project?

Will the MACC not only investigate Liew but Wee and other Ministers as well as the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the time, as to why the RM5.265 billion KVDT2 contract was concluded, and in particular why it was signed a day before Parliament was dissolved in March 2018?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Saturday, 29th August 2020