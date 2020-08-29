Urge the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities to disclose if Khairuddin’s flight tickets and the cost of the trip were borne by government

On Aug 19, my colleague Member of Parliament for Seputeh Teresa Kok revealed in parliament about Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali’s breach of Covid-19 quarantine SOP.



Today, he still owes answers to both Teresa Kok and the public the following simple but important questions:

Did he pay the RM1,000 compound fine on August 7, as claimed by the Ministry of Health or was this compound backdated to August 7 after this matter was brought up in parliament on Aug 19?

He had said that he went to Turkey on a semi-official trip with his family, I want his ministry to disclose if the bills of the flight tickets and the cost of the trip were borne by government, if yes, why?

Khairuddin by saying that he merely committed an error would not answer the many questions on everyone’s mind.

Under the current economic conditions amid Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s resources should be used for economic stimulus plan, not on some free trips for ministers and their families. Only Khairuddin can answer to this.

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 29th August 2020