Deputy Defence Minister Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz recommending his own son as a member of the Board of Director Of Pharmaniaga is indicative of the abuse of power, corruption and nepotism emerging in the PN Government

Deputy Defence Minister Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz recommending his own son as a member of the Board of Director of Pharmaniaga is indicative of abuse of power, corruption and nepotism emerging in the Perikatan Nasional(PN) government. PN had hoped to close this scandal of the Bersatu Deputy Minister and MP for Tanah Merah recommending his own son, but the issue will not go away until investigation and action is taken by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission(MACC).

There is no doubt that MACC should investigate and take action because what Ikmal has done is to solicit for a position which benefited his son by using his position as a Deputy Defence Minister. Ikmal has not only admitted that the wrote the letter of recommendation but that he was wrong and would withdraw the letter.

Even though the appointment was not effected, it is clearly too late for Ikmal to disclaim responsibility because he had already committed the act of soliciting for a benefit on behalf of his son by abusing his position as Deputy Defence Minister. And the act of soliciting is considered completed when Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri agreed to Ikmal’s recommendation to appoint Ikmal’s son. This is an abuse of power, nepotism and corruption all rolled into one – a perfect storm or act of using public office for private benefit.

In Ikmal’s letter addressed to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri dated June 5, Ismail he minuted to the chairman of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) agreeing to appoint Ikmal’s son as a Director of Pharmaniage. Pharmaniaga’s majority shareholder is Boustead Holdings Berhad. The LTAT, in turn, holds a majority stake in Boustead and a smaller stake in Pharmaniaga.

So far there is no news or development by MACC on this matter. All are equal in the eyes of the law, whether a VIP or an ordinary citizen, whether pro-government or not. MACC should act immediately against Ikmal to demonstrate that they do not practice double-standards.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 30th August 2020