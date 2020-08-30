Defend and protect the Federal Constitution

This year’s national day celebrations is the first time that Malaysians are celebrating under a government not elected by them. However, this political anomaly should remind us to defend and protect the Federal Constitution.

Malaysians must promote racial harmony and national unity, including integration with Sabah and Sarawak, regardless of race, religion or background. We should not allow those who question the rights, obligations and responsibilities set out in the Federal Constitution to break and divide us.

We are all Malaysians and the country belongs to us and our children. Do not allow those who seek to divide us to succeed, and thus enable them to benefit and enrich themselves. Instead let us empower institutional reforms that fight corruption, guarantees basic freedoms, uphold rule of law and seek economic prosperity for all.

In the post-Covid 19 new normal, failure to enforce the law equally and fairly reflects an urgent need to defend and protect the Federal Constitution. Adopting a culture of lies and hatred, as well as fanning false racial or religious stereotyping to cover-up such failures, will only encourage moral decay and disharmony in our society.

Malaysians must unite around common issues such as fighting corruption, injustice and abuse of power. Then only can our children and us, enjoy equal economic opportunities and common prosperity. Let us all begin together, by urging the current Federal government to inject another RM45 billion stimulus package and extend the loan moratorium of bank loans by 6 more months.

The focus should shift from managing our debt levels prudently, to borrowing more money that helps working Malaysians save jobs and businesses. Working together to lift Malaysia quickly out of the current economic recession should be our common goal.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

2020 National Day Message by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 30th August 2020