Pasir Puteh MP should be referred to the Committee of Rights and Privileges for his statement and refusal to apologise

PAS Pasir Puteh MP’s offensive speech should have been dealt with by the Speaker on the spot or the following day after his speech. Freedom to speak in the House should not be a free passport to offend others. It was not a religious debate. It was a debate on tighter laws.

As such, PAS Pasir Puteh MP should be referred to Committee of Rights and Privileges for his statement and reluctance to apologise. The Prime Minister and his coalition partners like GPS, MCA and MIC should state their stand on the same and convey to the nation if they endorse such offensive remarks?

Malaysians stand united on this issue. PAS as part of Federal Government needs to know that they stand accountable to the entire nation and not just to their supporters. There are a few national parties in Malaysia, PAS clearly isn’t one of them.

Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan MP for Segambut

Media statement by Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 1st September 2020