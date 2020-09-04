Are we having a MACC scandal over the MARA corruption scandal over the transaction of Australian properties?

Is the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) aware of the identity of the “most powerful Malaysian political figure” referred to by Australian media Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Sun as implicated in the RM70 million MARA corruption scandal involving the transaction of Australian properties?

If so, why had no action been taken by the MACC against this “most powerful Malaysian political figure”; and if not, why the MACC had not sought information from its Australian counterpart in the Australian Federal Police investigating the case?

This has become the most pertinent question following the action by the Australian Federal Police seizing properties and cash worth Australian $1.6 million and the corruption prosecution of Australian property developer Dennis Teen last month over charges that he paid Malaysian government officials Australian $4.75 million in bribes to facilitate the purchase of a property development in Melbourne by MARA.

Malaysiakini journalist R Nadeswaran in his Comment piece “Mara probe Down Under – five years and still waiting” recounted that in April 2017, the then MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Azam Baki (who is now Chief Commissioner) had said that 24 witnesses had been called in to assist with investigations over the alleged acquisition of property, and that on Nov. 30, 2017, the Minister for Rural and Regional Development, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, was reported to have said the MACC had “almost completed” the MARA property scandal probe.

What has happened to this “almost completed” MACC investigation into MARA in 2017?

Malaysians expect MACC to break its silence on its probe on the MARA corruption scandal involving transaction of Australian properties, or is this going to be a case of MACC scandal over the MARA scandal over the purchase of Australian properties?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 4th September 2020