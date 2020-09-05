Khairuddin is definitely not a hero for breaking the 14-day home quarantine rules and not wearing a pink bracelet

PAS has labelled Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali a “hero” for failing to comply with 14-day self-quarantine at home or wearing a pink bracelet, after returning from a private/semi-official trip to Turkey. For PAS to consider a Minister a “hero”, when his family and him openly breaches COID-19 SOP set up by his own government, just demonstrates how twisted the value system of PAS.

This can pose a clear and present danger for Malaysia now that PAS is part of government. The common understanding of a hero is someone who dedicates his life to protecting others in an effort to make the world a better place. During this coronavirus pandemic, the public acknowledges our doctors, nurses, hospital cleaners, the armed forces and policemen as the real heroes. Khairuddin is definitely not a hero for breaking the 14-day home quarantine rules and not wearing a pink bracelet.

The actions of Khairuddin in breaking the law is not only immoral, sinful but also illegal. However, PAS does not treat what Khairuddin has done as immoral, sinful or illegal but instead is “heroic”! What has angered Malaysians is that Khairuddin has been lightly punished with a sweetheart deal of only a RM 1,000 compound fine. In contrast a 72-year old Malay old lady was charged in court and fined for RM8,000 and a day’s jail for a similar offence.

This double-standards of a lighter sentence for a Minister and a heavier one for an ordinary citizen, openly mocks and violates our constitutional guarantee of equality before the law. To escape from his immoral, sinful and illegal act, Khairuddin has put up a post blaming PH and DAP again for these “little issues”.

He has posted a warning that PAS as protectors of Islam and defenders of the Malays, must act against those who insult and push aside Islam and the Malays. No evidence was given by Khairuddin how PH and DAP has acted against Islam and the Malays. Khairuddin must not think that Malaysians, including Muslims themselves, are so gullible as to be deceived by him, that playing up extremist religious and racist sentiments can save him from his wrongful actions.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 5th September 2020