Minister must step down if government fails to sue company within a month

It’s really about hitting them where it hurts.

Imposing a fine of RK60,000 for example, doesn’t stop big companies from polluting waterways.

Yip Chee Seng & Sons Sdn Bhd/AAY Construction Sdn Bhd must therefore face the law for polluting the rivers with toxic waste.

As the Chemistry Department would take anywhere between two to three weeks to determine if waste is also radioactive, the government must bring charges against the company within the next one month to show it takes this matter seriously.

Or Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, the Minister of Environment and Water, must resign.

According to the Water Services Industries Act 2006, the company is liable for an imprisonment up to ten years, a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or to whipping or to all three.

On top of this the company’s operating license must be revoked and it shouldn’t be allowed to operate for the next five years.

One million Malaysians have been affected by water cuts. Many are forced to fork out cash to buy water for consumption and food for their families as it’s impossible to cook with taps running dry. And businesses are facing losses.

This adds even more financial pressure on people and companies that are already facing economic and financial hardships due to Covid-19.

The government needs to act now to send a strong message to look at managing waste in an efficient manner.

Or companies won’t stop polluting rivers and water sources.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Saturday, 5th September 2020