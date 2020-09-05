The statement by Minister Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali is yet another reflection of the shallowness of PAS leaders in the handling of issues which concern the people

The statement by Minister Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali that the Prime Minister was right in remarking recently that nightclubs and entertainment outlets should remain closed forever amid the recovery movement control order (RMCO), is yet another reflection of the shallowness of PAS leaders in the handling of issues which concern the people.

Bereft of any evidence, statistically or otherwise, Khairuddin claimed that the ‘majority’ was in favour of this and as such, the minority ought to ‘follow’ the wishes of the majority.

Has Khairuddin forgotten that nightclubs and entertainment outlets are also a source of income for many, irrespective of race or religion, and that closing the industry down will affect their livelihoods gravely?

Has he given thought about the many who will lose their jobs as a result?

Does he realise that the tourism industry also relies on nightclubs and entertainment outlets and that shutting them down will severely affect tourism in this country?

Has he thought about taxes that the government collects from the tourism and entertainment industries which have contributed to the development of the country for years?

It is obvious that Khairuddin has not thought about any of the above despite having the resources to do so now that he is a Minister.

If he is unable to make sensible statements, he should at least delegate the task of researching matters as important as this to his research assistants before making such statements.

The nightclub and entertainment industry has been severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the least the government can do is to refrain from making further insensitive remarks that will, undoubtedly, worsen its plight, if it cannot find ways to save it.

Furthermore, the said industry has existed in this country for decades and is a part of our culture, like many other countries around the globe.

The Prime Minister should clarify if what he said was in jest, failing which, there are bound to be more nonsensical statements coming from his lieutenants in the near future, which serve absolutely no useful purpose.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 5th September 2020