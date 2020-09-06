Set-up a National River Protection Authority

It’s time to think and act differently. We have had one too many water cuts from last year to impose a slap on the wrist punishment.

And increasing fines on errant companies are not a deterrent because of corruption.

As such, the government must set-up a National River Protection Authority with immediate effect.

The outfit must then create a buffer of 300 to 400 meters, where business activities should not be allowed.

Police and other enforcement authorities could be used to supervise the place with the help of CCTV and other technologies.

The government must also look at enacting laws that create severe punishment for companies that breach the buffer zone.

By doing so, the state can protect the rivers from being abused by errant companies with a variety of pollution – plastic, e-waste, chemical, toxic, sewerage and rubbish among others.

And in the process, save billions.

Rivers and the buffer zone must be considered as national security.

And the government needs to do so now.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Sunday, 6th September 2020